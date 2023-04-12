Hugh Jackman Shares Romantic Post For Wife Deborra Lee Furness On 27th Wedding Anniversary

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness are celebrating their 27th anniversary today (April 12). On the special occasion, The Wolverine actor took to social media and shared a romantic post for his wife. Alongside the post, he also penned a sweet note.

In the photo, the actor can be seen wearing an all-black outfit. On the other hand, Deborra is seen sporting a fur coat. The couple is seen hugging each other while smiling at the camera. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "I love you @Deborra_lee. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS! I love you so much and together we have created a beautiful family. And life." "Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage, and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart," he added. Take a look at the post below:

I love you @Deborra_lee. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS! I love you so much and together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage, loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my… pic.twitter.com/EnPaM8eQSf — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 11, 2023

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness met each other on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli. They tied the knot in April 1996.

Hugh Jackman undergoes cancer biopsies

A few days ago, Hugh Jackman shared that he has sent samples for cancer biopsies and revealed he had two biopsies done after his doctor noticed "little things that could be, or could not be basal cell carcinomas." In a video, he also urged his fans to take sun safety seriously and wear sunscreen at all times. Take a look at the tweet below:

You’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. And I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be. If just one person remembers to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, I’m happy. pic.twitter.com/J1srAzWQt0 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 3, 2023

Days later, sharing the result of the test, Jackman revealed that he does not have cancer as biopsies came out negative. Reportedly, the actor had his first cancer removed in 2013. Since then, he has had at least six procedures.