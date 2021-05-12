Hugh Jackman Shows Off His Selfie Skills And Calls It His 'best Selfie Ever'; See Picture

The Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 11 to share a selfie that is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing that this is "best selfie". On seeing this post, netizens have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Hugh Jackman flaunts his selfie skills

The actor took the selfie from a little distance showing the beautiful scenery behind him. In the picture, Hugh Jackman is seen striking a simple pose and is all smiles for the camera. He is seen donning a grey t-shirt and completed the look with a white hat and a pair of sunglasses. One can also notice the fruit trees along with the clear blue sky in the background.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “You gotta agree - this is my best selfie ever. Oh the pride and joy”. Check out the picture posted by Hugh Jackman below.

Reacting to Hugh Jackman's picture, some of the users lauded the actor’s selfie skills, while others were all gaga over the scenery behind him. One of the users wrote, “Ohhh and what a great selfie it is !! thanks for sharing, mate !!! Hopefully many more will follow”. Another user wrote, “This indeed is your best selfie sir. Selfie king”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Hugh Jackman celebrates National Teacher Appreciation Week

National Teacher Appreciation Week took place during the first week of May and Hugh Jackman took to Instagram and posted a short video revealing how grateful he is to the teachers. He also said that the teacher’s job is one of the most honourable jobs in the world. He also penned a note in his caption saying, “As far as I’m concerned, one day of appreciation for teachers is not nearly enough. #nationalteacherappreciationday”. Take a look at Hugh Jackman's Instagram post below:

A look at upcoming Hugh Jackman's movies

Known worldwide for playing superhero Wolverine in X-Men movies, Hugh Jackman was last seen in the 2019 movie Bad Education. He will next be seen in the sci-fi thriller Reminiscence that is slated to release on August 20 in theatres and on the OTT platform HBO Max. The movie is helmed by Lisa Joy.

