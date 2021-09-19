Hugh Jackman Shows Off Tap Dancing Skills On US' National Dance Day; Watch

Logan actor Hugh Jackman took to his Instagram account on Sunday and admitted that he forgot about National Dance Day. However, he made up for it by posting a video of himself and his choreographer practising tap dance for the Broadway revival of The Music Man. He shared a glimpse of his performance for the finale with his fans.

Hugh Jackman tap dance routine on US' national dance day

Hugh Jackman took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share a late post on the occasion of National Dance Day. He began his elaborate caption by sharing an inside joke. He wrote, "Yesterday was #nationaldanceday and I forgot. For those who know me, I can hear you laughing!!" He then went on to say that the video of him tap dancing was a sneak-peek into something he and his choreographer, Warren Carlyle were working on for the finale of the Broadway revival of The Music Man.

Writing about Carlyle, Hugh Jackman mentioned that he is a dear friend of his and lauded him for his patience. He wrote, "Here’s a sneak of a little something @warrencarlyle and I are working on for the finale of @musicmanbway. He’s not only my dear friend and an amazing choreographer but … a person who has the patience of a saint. I can’t begin to tell you how many times I’ve tried to get this sequence right!" He also mentioned that Carlyle claps to the beats of the music for him, which can be seen in the video he shared. The actor further wrote about the Broadway industry and expressed, "A huge shout out to all the Broadway shows opening these past days. The heart of Broadway is back and beating strongly! I can’t wait to be part of it."

The Van Helsing actor was recently in the news after he spoke up and lent his support to the women of Afghanistan. The actor expressed his concern for the women in his social media post and mentioned that he stands with the 'women of Afghanistan who are facing violence and uncertainty'. He also wore a t-shirt that read, I stand with Afghan Women'.

