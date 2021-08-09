Hugh Jackman Skin Biopsy Results, Thanks Fans For Support With Heartfelt Message

Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman, a few days back had shared with his fans and followers that he had undergone a skin biopsy. The actor had also spread awareness about skin cancer through his post. Jackman took to his Instagram and updated fans about his biopsy and also thanked his fans for all the love and support.

Hugh Jackman updates about his skin biopsy

Hugh Jackman updated fans about his skin biopsy result through a video and said that it came back as 'inconclusive' that he will have his skin rechecked after he is done filming his current project. He also thanked his fans for the support and said that he was updating them about his results because he earlier promised he would. Hugh wrote, "Update on my biopsy: It’s comeback 'inconclusive.' This means they didn’t take enough. That said, the worst it can be is a Basel Cell Carcinoma (BCC). So when I’m done filming, I’ll have it rechecked. I know I’m repeating myself and will probably not stop … please get skin checks and wear sunscreen. Thank you all for so much support. I’m seeing your comments and stories. If by posting about this I remind one person to go see their dermatologist - I’m happy."

Earlier the Logan actor had posted another video in which he informed that he had gone to see his dermatologist and his doctor found an irregularity under his nose and advised the actor to take a biopsy. Jackman had written on his Instagram, "A couple of notes … please get skin checks often, please don’t think it won’t happen to you and, above all, please wear sunscreen."

Hugh Jackman to make his Broadway comeback

Hugh Jackman is all set to return to Broadway for the revival of The Music Man. The Music Man is a musical with book, music, and lyrics by Meredith Willson, based on a story by Willson and Franklin Lacey. The show first premiered on Broadway in 1957. Hugh will be playing the lead role of con man Harold Hill, who poses as a boys' band organizer and leader and sells band instruments and uniforms to naïve Midwestern townsfolk, promising to train the members of the new band. The musical is set to begin previews in December 2021 and will open in February 2022.

Image: Hugh Jackman's Instagram

