Hugh Jackman: The Actor's Top 3 Film Roles That Influenced His Career

Hugh Jackman is an Australian actor, singer, and also a film producer. He’s known for his roles in the X Men franchise. Be it the role of Wolverine or the Greatest Showman, the actor seems to fit in every role almost perfectly. Here are the top 3 performances of Hugh Jackman on the big screen.

3 Best Roles of Hugh Jackman:

X-Men

Hugh Jackman gained a lot of popularity because of the X-Men franchise. He played the character of Wolverine, which brought him fame almost overnight. The movie released in the year 2000 and was not that popular but Hugh Jackman’s appearance as a superhero made a huge impact on both his career and the future of the X-Men franchise all over.

The Prestige

The Prestige was a movie about two magicians, which was released in 2006. This movie made a huge difference in Hugh Jackman’s career because this movie proved it to the world that the actor could fit in the role of more than just an action hero. The movie was adapted from Christopher Priest’s 1995 novel. Hugh Jackman played the role of magician Robert Angier. The movie even won awards for best cinematography and best direction.

The Greatest Showman

The Greatest Showman was released in 2017 starring Hugh Jackman. The story of the movie was set in the 19th century during which P.T Barnum and his troupe performed circus shows. Hugh Jackman loved the character he played in the movie and the movie was a phenomenal success after its release. The movie was a hit and Hugh Jackman said it affected his life in a huge way. In the movie, the character of Hugh Jackman gets so caught in his career that he almost forgets about his wife and kids at home. Hugh Jackman reportedly said it is somewhat similar to what happens in his personal life.

