Hugh Jackman Turned Down Iconic James Bond Role Before Daniel Craig's Casting; Here's Why

Hugh Jackman, who is all set to make a comeback as Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3, recently revealed that he passed up on playing the iconic role of James Bond. The actor said that he was offered the 007 role, however, he refrained from taking up similar things at that time of his career. Jackman mentioned that he didn't want to be typecast as a "hero action star" as he was already playing the "heroic guy" in X-Men. He further explained that he wouldn't have had time to explore other projects if he took up the James Bond offer.

Jackman turned down the James Bond role before Daniel Craig's casting

In an interview with IndieWire, the actor said of his James Bond offer, "I didn’t want to do the same things. You know, the role of the hero action star. I mean, it was the meat-and-potatoes of a lot of American films, that archetype. It was all various forms of heroic guys in tough situations."

He added, "I was like, ‘Uh, no. This is a problem.’ ... I had a look at it [the James Bond offer]. I was like, ‘If I’m doing that and Wolverine, I’ll have no time to do anything else.’ I clearly find it more interesting to play people who colour outside the lines.”

Jackman first appeared as Wolverine in the 2000 film X-Men, reprising his role in two sequels and three spinoffs. He will now be seen alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3, which is slated to release on September 6, 2024.

On the other hand, Daniel Craig parted ways with the James Bond franchise following last year's No Time To Die. After Craig's retirement, makers are on the lookout for the new 007 spies, with names of Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy and Richard Madden coming to the forefront.

(IMAGE: AP/ INSTAGRAM/ @007)