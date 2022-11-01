Last Updated:

Daniel Radcliffe Reacts To Rumours Of Replacing Hugh Jackman As Wolverine In 'X-Men' Films

Daniel Radcliffe has finally reacted to reports of him replacing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the X-Men films, mentioning that it's just a 'press tour rumour'.

Daniel Radcliffe has finally reacted to reports of him replacing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the X-Men films. Rubbishing the reports, Harry Potter star said that it's just a 'press tour rumour'. The Harry Potter alum said his responses during press interactions might have fuelled such speculations. Daniel added that he isn't looking for a role which would get him 'locked' for a long time. 

Daniel has time and again debunked the rumours, and in an earlier interview also mentioned how Wolverine questions fire up because the character has a short stature in the comics, with everyone picking his name as he's comparatively of a short height. 

Daniel Radcliffe reacts to speculation he'll be Wolverine in the next X-men movies

In a new interview with GQ magazine, Radcliffe mentioned, "It’s purely a press tour rumour; I say something, and then occasionally I get bored of answering that way so I say something different, and that sets it off again. I should just never open my mouth."

He added, "I just don't ever want to get locked into something that I am not sure I will be able to love the same amount the whole time."

The Harry Potter star has repeatedly denied the rumours, and in an earlier conversation with The View, mentioned how it only flares up because of the seeming height similarity. "This is something that comes up every so often, I think because in the comics Wolverine is short, so every so often they’re like, ‘Who’s a short actor?’ There’s never been any actual truth to it," he stated. 

Daniel also added that he's tired of answering these questions sensibly and resorts to making a joke about it, which in turn ignites such rumours. "I just make a joke like I did the other day and that sort of has reignited the rumours of it, but there's nothing going on," he added. 

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman is all set to reprise his Wolverine role in Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 3, which is slated to release on November 8, 2024. For the unversed, Hugh Jackman's last outing as Wolverine was in 2016's Logan.

