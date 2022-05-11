'Hustle' Trailer: Adam Sandler Helps Troubled Streetball Player Reach His Potential; Watch

Adam Sandler is currently gearing up for his role in the sports drama Hustle, in which he will be seen taking on the role of Stanley Sugerman, a scout with the dream of being an NBA coach. The film will premiere on Netflix and the streaming platform shared the trailer of the upcoming movie, which piqued fans' interest in its release. The film will see the actor take on the lead role alongside Queen Latifah, who will play his wife in the movie.

Adam Sandler-starrer sports drama Hustle trailer

The Hustle trailer revolved around the life of Stanley, played by Adam Sandler, who finds himself touring across the globe in search of the next big basketball star. This comes at the expense of spending time with his family, including his wife Teresa and their daughter. Ben Foster is also seen playing the pivotal role of Stanley's boss in the film.

The film takes a turn when Stanley chances upon a streetball player, Bo Cruz, who will be played by Juancho Hernangómez, a real-life NBA player. The duo soon form a deep bond as they share the same values and hold their love for sports and family close to their heart. Bo Cruz and Stanley work day and night to reach their goals and their potential and fans can't wait to watch the inspirational sports drama on Netflix.

Stanley's hard-hitting dialogues and his passion for bringing up young and talented players comes through in the trailer. He is heard saying, "Being the guy who finds the guy matters in this business. I just wanna make sure I do what's right for the kid." He also expresses his joy and love for Basketball and wishes to help youngsters achieve their goals in the sport. He says, "I love this game, I live this game."

Watch the Hustle trailer here-

Apart from the duo, the film will also see Heidi Gardner, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards, Robert Duvall, Tobias Harris and others in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Jeremiah Zagar and also includes LeBron James as the producer under the banner of The SpringHill Company.

Image: Twitter/@RaysReelReview