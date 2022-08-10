'I Am Groot': Vin Diesel Took THIS Long To Record Dialogues For Marvel Studios' Shorts

After the adventures of Thor in Thor: Love And Thunder, Marvel Studios is all set to take the viewers on the adventures of the only living tree in the Marvel Cinematics Universe, Groot. The production company has brought brand new shorts of Groot in the animated series I Am Groot. While fans are excited to watch Groot embark upon new adventures, Vin Diesel has also returned to lend his voice to the beloved character. However, the Fast And Furious star has reportedly taken a ridiculously short amount of time to record all his dialogues for the series.

Vin Diesel has been a part of the MCU for a long time now as Groot's voice. The actor has recorded Groot's every dialogue over the years and has spent a lot of time in the recording studios. Now, as the actor returned to record Groot's solo adventure, he took the shortest amount of time.

In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Kirsten Lepore, I Am Groot's director, writer and EP, revealed how Vin Diesel nailed voicing his animated character. The director revealed how Vin Diesel did not take much time to record his dialogues but only an hour. He said, "We had an hour. We honestly recorded all of it in an hour. So and it was just one record session. I mean, I honestly didn't even have to give [Vin Diesel] very much direction." He further added how Diesel just entered the studio and nailed his role as Groot. He said, "Like for real, he just came in, and he just nailed it. Like, he was seeing [the shorts] for the first time, seeing them in a very rough form. So he would watch one, and then he would just step up to the mic and say, ‘Let's just go for it.’ And he would just run through the whole thing. And usually just, yeah, nail it the first time. We would go back and pick up a couple of things, but he's really good at what he does, and he knows this character well. … It was a great record. We were just cracking up. We were having a great time. It was awesome. (sic)"

