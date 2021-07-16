Last Updated:

'I Feel Lost': Chrissy Teigen Says She Is Depressed Following Bullying Controversy

Chrissy Teigen was also accused by designer Michael Costello of bullying him, Teigen has refuted all claims and called out for legal action against him

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen broke her silence after she received intense backlash for bullying a then teen reality star Courtney Stodden. Teigen had issued a public apology to Stodden for her behaviour, but Stodden in her Instagram post revealed that she had never received a personal apology from Teigen. The model and cookbook author has now broken her silence through an Instagram post and wrote that she had learned a lot about cancel culture in the last few weeks.

'Please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion'

Chrissy took to her Instagram and posted a lengthy note on her Instagram revealing how she felt the past month. The model wrote that she was now part of the cancel club and that it was a fascinating thing. Teigen's note read.

Iiiii don’t really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s**t in real life. Going outside s**ks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!! Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow. All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just...tired of being sick with myself all day. I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can’t do this silent s**t anymore! If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank u and goodbye I love u

Chrissy Teigen bullying controversy

Chrissy received major backlash after her tweets bullying the then teen star Courtney Stodden resurfaced on the web. As per Cosmopolitian, in the now-deleted tweets, Teigen seemingly asked Stodden to kill herself and tweeted "Go to sleep forever". Teigen issued a lengthy public apology after the scandal in which she wrote that she was ashamed of the awful tweets that she wrote and that she was learning from her past mistakes.

