Idris Elba Backs Prince Harry & Meghan Markle For Voicing Their Ordeal In Oprah Interview

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey telecasted a month back, the responses on the same are still getting registered. And, the most recent celeb, who thought of sharing his take on it, is British actor Idris Elba. The Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor applauded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for highlighting the racist behaviour of the Royal family the couple faced.

Idris Elba's take on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview

Idris Elba, who is currently grabbing headlines for his venture Concrete Cowboy, extended his support to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry amid their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview controversy. While talking to Entertainment Tonight, Idris asserted that they were within their right to voice their views. In addition, Elba added that everyone has to have their opportunity to speak up about what they feel.

As mentioned above, Idris, who was among the invited guests of the couple’s 2018 wedding, is the most recent celeb to comment on it, a handful of celebrities has already shared their piece of mind on the same. A few days back, Meghan's former Suit co-star DB Woodside had demanded that the royal family apologize to her. While talking to the same publication, DB had said that Meghan is the wrong woman to mess with. He also "hope" that people over in Britain, leave her alone. Earlier this week, Bishop Michael Curry, who delivered the sermon at the couple's wedding, talked with the 3rd hour of TODAY and urged people to "pray for the two of them".

What happened after Meghan Markle's interview

A few weeks later, the televised version of their interview was broadcasted. On March 30, the couple took to their official Instagram handle to reveal that they will be saying goodbye to their Instagram handle. The Royal couple thanked the community for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to do better for the world. On the other hand, as per their agreement with Queen Elizabeth II, Harry and Meghan will no longer be allowed to use the term 'Royal' in connection with their commercial and charitable work.

