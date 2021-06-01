If You Loved Cruella, Here Are Five Other Disney Movies That You Can Watch

Cruella, the latest Disney film based on the villainess of One Hundred and One Dalmatians, released on 28 May and has opened to positive reviews from the audience and critics. The film’s plot, its direction, and the performances of Emma Stone as Cruella and Emma Thompson as Baroness are garnering a lot of love from the audiences worldwide. Besides them, all the other actors of the Cruella cast, like Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, etc, are also receiving good reviews for their performances. If you liked watching Cruella, here are five other Disney movies that you will love equally.

One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

This 1961 animated Disney movie was the first adaptation of the original novel, The Hundred And One Dalmatians, by Dodie Smith. The film is still considered to be one of the best-animated films of Disney, to date. In this film, you will get to see the first on-screen adaptation of Cruella De Vil, an evil heiress, who abducts 99 dalmatian puppies to make a fur coat out of their skin. Its sequel, 101 Dalmatians II: Patch's London Adventure, also serves as a good watch.

101 Dalmatians (1996) (and its sequel, 102 Dalmatians (2000))

101 Dalmatians (1996) is a live adaptation of the 1961 animated film and has received positive reviews for being a good adaptation. Actor Glenn Close plays the role of Cruella De Vil in the film, for which she had received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. She also reprised her role for the 2000 sequel of the film, 102 Dalmatians.

Descendants (2015)

Descendants is a musical adventure live-action Disney film. It follows the story of the children of some of the most popular Disney villains, like Cruella De Vil, Jafar (from Aladdin), Maleficent (from Sleeping Beauty), and the Evil Queen (from Snow White). The film also brings a lot of other Disney characters under the same roof, like Belle and the Beast, Cinderella, Snow White’s Dwarves, etc.

Maleficent

Maleficent (2014), starring Angelina Jolie in the titular role, is a popular dark fantasy film of Disney. It served as a live-action film of the tale of Sleeping Beauty, told from a different and darker perspective of the tale’s main antagonist. Angelina Jolie also reprised her role in the film’s 2019 sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Into the Woods (2014)

Like Maleficent, Into the Woods (2014), is a live-action Disney film with a different and darker take on fairy tales like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and Jack and the Beanstalk. Actor Meryl Streep stars as the main antagonist of the film, The Witch. She had received an Academy Award nomination for the Best Supporting Actress for this role.

