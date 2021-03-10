If You Loved Falling For Vermont, Check 5 Similar Movies That Also Revolves Around Amnesia

Falling for Vermont is a Hallmark Channel movie that aired on September 23, 2017. The story revolves around a 'best-selling author' Angele Young who gets amnesia as a result of a car accident. Found wandering with no memory and no ID, the town doctor, who is a single dad offers up his guest house until her memory returns. Young seamlessly blends with his family and falls in love with the small town's people and its scenic beauty. Falling for Vermont cast included Julie Gonzalo and Benjamin Ayres in lead and Peter Branson, Ava Grace Cooper, Larissa Albuquerque in supporting roles. If you loved Falling For Vermont, here is a list of movies where amnesia plays a key role.

6 Movies like Falling for Vermont that you should add to your watch list!

1.Once Upon A Holiday

Once Upon A Holiday is another Hallmark channel movie and boasts Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell, and Drew Ray Tanner in lead roles. The story revolves around an actual, honest-to-goodness royal princess who runs off from her official obligations and duties for a couple of days to New York City. She then winds up falling for a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity during the holiday season.

2. The Vow

The Vow is a 2012 drama film inspired by the true story of Kim and Krickitt Carpenter and the film boasts Rachel McAdam and Channing Tatum as Paige and Leo Collins, a happy young married couple. Their life disrupts when Paige meets with a life-threatening accident and goes into a coma. Upon gaining consciousness, she loses memories from her previous five years that include memories of her beloved Leo, her wedding, a confusing relationship with her parents, or the ending of her relationship with her ex-fiance. Despite these complications, Leo endeavours to win her heart again and rebuild their marriage.

3. Regarding Henry

Regarding Henry is a 1991 drama film starring Harrison Ford and Annette Bening. The film revolves around Henry, a Manhattan lawyer who survives a shooting only to find he cannot remember anything. Henry also has to recover his speech and mobility, in a life he no longer fits into. Fortunately, Henry has a loving wife and daughter to help him.

4. A Small September Affair

A Small September Affair is a Turkish drama film starring Engin Akyurek and Farah Zeynep Abdullah in lead roles. The movie starts with an accident of a girl Eylul in Istanbul. Eylul survives the accident but cannot remember the last month of her life that happened to be 'September'. Leading a trail of hastily covered clues with the help of her friends she finds herself on a remote Aegean island. She meets a weird-looking guy who claims she had fallen in love with him and she follows her memories right onto the tragic end of a miraculous affair.

5. The Majestic

The Majestic is a 2001 historical romance film starring Jim Carrey in the title role. The story is about a rising Hollywood screenwriter Peter Appleton is blacklisted in the early 1950s Red Scare. Appleton meets a car accident while drunk and he wakes with amnesia near the small town in California where the residents mistake him for Luke Trimble, a local boy declared missing in action during World War 2. As Peter helps Luke’s father and high school sweetheart, he reopens the town's sole movie theater, and questions arise about his true identity and motivations.

Image Source: Stills from Falling for Vermont and The Vows trailers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.