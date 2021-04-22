If You Loved 'Fast And Furious 8', Here Are Other Paul Walker's Movies To Watch

The eighth instalment of The Fast And Furious franchise is titled The Fate of the Furious. The cast of this film includes Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Kurt Russell, Kristofer Hivju, and Charlize Theron. The movie paid an ode to Paul Walker as the late actor passed away during the filming of Fast and Furious 7. Fast and Furious 8 revolves around a cyber-terrorist called Cipher who convinces Dom to work for her and turn his back against his team. In the end, Dom also names his son after Paul’s character in the film- Brain. If one liked Fast and Furious 8, here are Paul Walker’s films to watch.

Paul Walker’s films to watch

1. She's All That

This 1999 romantic comedy film revolves around a high school goer, Zach (Freddie Prinze Jr) who is dumped by his girlfriend for the popular school jock. He is challenged by his friend, Dean (Paul Walker) to impress any girl and make her the Prom Queen. It has an IMDB rating of 5.9.

2. The Skulls

This thriller film revolves around Luke McNamara (Joshua Jackson) who is invited to a secret society’s party. To prove his allegiance, he is asked to steal an artifact from a rival society with the help of Caleb Mandrake (Paul Walker). It has an IMDB rating of 5.7.

3. Into the Blue

This 2005 action film revolves around Jared (Paul Walker) and Samantha (Jessica Alba) living in a trailer on a beach in the Bahamas. While snorkelling, they come across artifacts lying loose on the sea bed. They try to investigate to know whom these belong to. The film has an IMDB rating of 5.9.

4. Eight Below

The plot of this 2006 survival drama film revolves around Jerry (Paul Walker) who has to leave his eight sledge dogs behind due to the thunderstorm. But he comes back to rescue them even at the cost of his life. The film has an IMDB rating of 7.3. This is one of the best of Paul Walker's movies.

5. Running Scared

This 2006 action thriller film revolves around Joey (Paul Walker) who is asked to clear the crime scene by his mafia boss after he murders two policemen. A young boy watches where Joey disposes the gun and comes back to steal it to kill his abusive father with it. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.4.

6. The Death and Life of Bobby Z

This 2007 thriller film revolves around Tim (Paul Walker) who is the doppelganger of a gangster. He is asked to take the gangster’s place in a hostage situation. The film has an IMDB rating of 5.9.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Fast and Furious 7 trailer