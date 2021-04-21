If You Loved Shang Chi Trailer, Here Are Other Simu Liu And Awkwafina's Films To Watch

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the highly anticipated films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This superhero film is based on the Marvel Comic's character Shang Chi. The trailer of this Simu Liu and Awkwafina starrer was dropped on April 19, 2021. The cast of the film also includes Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. If one liked Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' trailer, here are other notable works of Simu Liu and Awkwafina to add to your watchlist.

Simu Liu and Awkwafina's movies to watch

Simu Liu's notable works

1. Blood and Water

This Canadian crime drama series revolves around a police officer, Josephine who is called in to investigate the murder of a real estate developer, Charlie Xie, despite having diagnosed with cancer. Simu Liu plays the role of Paul in the series who is Charlie's brother. It has an IMDB rating of 4.8.

2. Kim's Convenience

This Candian sitcom revolves around the Kim family who owns and runs a departmental store in Toronto. Simu Liu plays the role of Jung Kim in the series. He is the estranged son of Sang-il Kim and Yong-mi Kim and was also sent to the juvenile detention centre for a brief period of time. It has an IMDB rating of 8.2.

3. Yappie

This five-episode series revolves around a young couple whose relationship causes them to suffer racial discrimination. Simu Liu essays a the supporting role in the series. It has an IMDB rating of 8.6 and is available on YouTube.

4. Taken

This action-thriller series revolves around the former United States Army Special Forces officer, Bryan Mills who wants to seek revenge on the shooter who killed his partner. He is trained by the CIA to become a superspy. Simu Liu played the role of Faaron in the series.

Awkwafina's notable works

1. Oceans' 8

This heist comedy film revolves around a group of eight women who come together to steal a $150 million diamond necklace from the neck of an actress at the MET Gala. Awkwafina played the role of Constance who is a pick-pocketer in the film. It has an IMDB rating of 6.9. This is one of the best of Awkwafina's movies.

2. Crazy Rich Asians

This film revolves around a rich guy, Nick who falls in love with a middle-class economics professor, Rachel. But Nick's mother is against their relationship because Rachel is not of their stature. Awkwafina plays the role of Goh Peik Lin in the film who is Rachel's best friend. It has an IMDB rating of 6.9 and is available on Netflix.

3. Paradise Hills

This 2019 film revolves around a twisted correctional centre where those women are sent who have displeased their families. Uma is sent here after she rejects her mother's choice of a proposal for her. Awkwafinna played the tole of Yu who is Uma's roommate at the centre. It has an IMDB rating of 5.4.

4. Jumanji: The Next Level

This fantasy adventure film revolves around a board game that sucks its players in it and they have to play the game, in reality, to come out of it. Awkwafina played the role of Spencer's new avatar Ming Fleetfoot who is a thief and is allergic to pollen. It has an IMDB rating of 6.6 and is available on Amazon prime Video.

Image courtesy- Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' trailer