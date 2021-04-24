If You Loved 'The Conjuring 3' Trailer, Here Is A List Of Horror Films To Binge-watch

The Conjuring 3 is an upcoming American supernatural horror film directed by Michael Chaves and will serve as a sequel to 2013's The Conjuring and 2016's The Conjuring 2, and as the eighth instalment overall in The Conjuring Series. The trailer of the film was released recently and has got fans waiting for the film with bated breaths. The film will hit screens on June 4, 2021, and will focus on the chilling story of terror, murder, and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. While you wait for The Conjuring 3, here is a list of horror movies that you can binge-watch in the meantime.

Movies like The Conjuring 3

Insidious: The Last Key

Insidious: The Last Key is a 2018 American supernatural horror film directed by Adam Robitel and written by Leigh Whannell. It is the fourth instalment in the Insidious franchise and follows parapsychologist Elise Rainier as she investigates a haunting in her childhood home. The film released on January 5, 2018, by Universal Pictures and was the most successful film in the franchise.

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Ouija: Origin of Evil is a 2016 American supernatural horror film directed and edited by Mike Flanagan and written by Flanagan and Jeff Howard. The film is a prequel to the 2014 film Ouija and stars Elizabeth Reaser, Annalise Basso, and Henry Thomas. The plot of the horror movie revolves around a widow and her family, who introduce an Ouija board into their phony seance business, thereby inviting a spirit that possesses the youngest daughter.

Sinister

Sinister is a 2012 supernatural horror film directed and co-written by Scott Derrickson. The plot of the horror flick revolves around true-crime writer Ellison Oswalt, whose discovery of Super 8 home movies depicting grisly murders found in the attic of his new house puts his family in danger. The film released in the year 2012 and was inspired by the 2002 movie titled The Ring.

The Grudge

The Grudge is a 2004 supernatural horror film directed by Takashi Shimizu and written by Stephen Susco. The Grudge describes a curse that is born when someone dies in the grip of extreme rage or sorrow. The plot is told through a nonlinear sequence of events and includes several intersecting subplots. The film is a remake of Shimizu's 2002 Japanese horror film Ju-On: The Grudge.

Hereditary

Hereditary is a 2018 American supernatural horror drama film written and directed by Ari Aster. The plot of the film revolves around the Graham family, who is haunted by a mysterious presence after the death of their secretive grandmother. When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry, trying to outrun the sinister fate they have inherited.

The Curse of La Llorona

The Curse of La Llorona is a 2019 American supernatural horror film directed by Michael Chaves. It is the sixth instalment in The Conjuring Universe franchise and is based on the Latin American folklore of La Llorona. The film follows a mother in 1973 Los Angeles who must save her children from a malevolent spirit who is trying to steal them. The Curse of La Llorona released on March 15, 2019.

