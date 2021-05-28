IHeartRadio Music Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Red Carpet Debut With Beau

Megan Thee Stallion is currently one of the most popular music artists in the world. Her relationship status with rapper boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine is also one of the most talked-about topics on social media. She recently walked the red carpet of iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 with boyfriend Pardison Fontaine making it the debut of the couple’s first red carpet appearance.

Megan Thee Stallion makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 is seen getting cosy with her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. The couple shined on the red carpet as they wore matching beige outfits for the big night. Megan Thee Stallion opted for a gold cut out mini dress with a large see-through panel that showed plenty of skin. She completed her glittery look with golden open-toed strappy heels and diamond earrings. On the other hand, her beau Pardison Fontaine opted for a khaki suit look. He completed his look with black tinted sunglasses.

Megan Thee Stallion entered the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 with eight nominations. She also took home the award of best collaboration for her track Savage with Beyoncé. She celebrated her win by blowing kisses at the award while posing for the cameras backstage. In the category, the duo was up against the likes of Chris Brown and Young Thug, Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper, Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth and 24Goldn and Iann Dior. It was indeed a special night for the rapper as she bagged the award while making her debut with her beau on the red carpet. Megan Thee Stallion took to her official Instagram handle and also shared a few pictures from the award ceremony. Here is a look at Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021.

Megan Thee Stallion at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

Netizens react to Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's red carpet debut

Megan Thee Stallion had confirmed her relationship status with rapper Pardison Fontaine in February this year. He is best known for his 2018 single Back It Up that featured Cardi B. He released his debut album UNDER8ED in 2019. As soon as the 26-year-old artist shared the pictures from the award ceremony, netizens flocked to the comments section and congratulated her for her win. A lot of fans also praised the couple as they made their red carpet debut. A lot of people shared that they look good together. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine on their red carpet debut.

Image: Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.