'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Has Finally Released An Official Trailer | Watch

Impeachment: American Crime Story produced by Monica Lewinsky has finally released an official trailer! The recently released trailer gives viewers a glimpse into what's coming in what seems like an explosive third season. Here's what the trailer was all about -

American Crime Story 3 or Impeachment: American Crime Story debuts September 7, on FX.

Impeachment American Crime Story trailer released

After releasing the second teaser which featured Beanie Feldstein's Monica Lewinsky in a face-off with Sarah Paulson's Linda Tripp, FX has finally released the official trailer for American Crime Story 3, which features more scandal and lies than the last two seasons combined.

The trailer opens with a White House adviser informing the interns, "As you no doubt heard, you get to work in the West Wing as of this morning. You're going to be working beside the people who run the world. Please, be professional.".

The trailer shows that the series will give several insights into the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal. Sarah Paulson's Linda Tripp is seen befriending Beanie Feldstein's Monica Lewinsky, asking her about details relating to her relationship with former POTUS Bill Clinton, while also recording every conversation with the former White House intern for proof.

Sarah Paulson's Linda Tripp was the former Defense Department figure who brought the Clinton’s illicit relationship with Lewinsky to light. The latest trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story shows Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Cobie Smulders as the infamous Ann Coulter.

At one point in the trailer, viewers can see Paulson's Linda Tripp receiving advice telling her that she "lose her (Monica) as a friend", to which she responds, "I've made my peace with that.". The trailer ends with Clive Owens delivering Bill Clinton’s infamous line from his 1998 trial:

I did not have sexual relations with that woman.

More about Impeachment: American Crime Story

Season 3 of American Crime Story is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. The upcoming TV show will be directed by Michael Uppendahl, who will also serve as an executive producer.

Sarah Burgess will serve as the writer, and will also serve as an EP along with Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Sarah Paulson. On the other hand, Monica Lewinsky along with Beanie Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan will serve as producers.

IMAGE - IMPEACHMENT AMERICAN CRIME STORY TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.