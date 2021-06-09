In The Heights Trailer: Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson & Other Celebs Sing Praises

As In the Heights release date gets closer on the calendar, makers of the movie are doing their best to create hype amongst the audience about the film. Recently In the Heights trailer was released and saw testimonials of some of the audience's favourite celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson, Hugh Jackman, and more as they praise the upcoming musical drama.

In the Heights trailer features testimonials from celebs

The makers of the movie recently released a new trailer of In The Heights and titled it "In The Heights: Event Of The Summer". The trailer featured short clips of various celebs like Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson, Hugh Jackman, and Ariana Grande who took out their time to praise the movie. The celebs were all praise for the movie and urged fans to watch the movie in the theatres. The trailer also featured tweets from various media personalities like Jimmy Fallon, Elizabeth Banks, Justina Machado, Jessica Marie Garcia, Josh Gad, Isabella Gomez, Bradley Whitford, Kristin Chenoweth, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Rosie O’Donnell. Directed by Crazy Rich Asians famed Jon M. Chu.

In the Heights cast and more info

The movie is based on the stage musical of the same name by Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda. In the Heights cast includes Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, and Jimmy Smits. The movie matches the same plot as the musical, telling the story of a New York City bodega owner who saves his money in hopes of a better life.

The official synopsis of the movie reads "Lights up on Washington Heights... The scent of a cafecito Caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life."

The movie premiere at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival on June 4, 2021, and is all set to be released in theatres in the United States on June 10.

