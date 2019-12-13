Inception Tops IMDb's List Of top-rated Movie Of The Decade

As people are getting ready to enter the new year, IMDb has released its new list of movies that are a must-watch before the year ends. IMDb has released a list of 'Best of The Decade' that follows the journey of cinema during the 2010s. People, however, are comparing it with top-rated movies on IMDb and no movie of this decade made it in the top 10 of the must-watch list.

Top-rated movies

Inception was the closest that was clocked at number 13 in the list of top-rated movies while it stands at number 1 in the 'Best of The Decade' list. Christopher Nolan's 2013 masterpiece made it to both the list. Nolan's The Dark Knight made it to number 4 in the list of top-rated movies. Leonardo DiCaprio's The Revenant clocked the number 3 spot in the list of decade's best movies, while Gravity, Shutter Island and 127 Hours took the number 8, 9, and 10 spot respectively.

The three Martin Scorsese's 2010s films that topped the list of top-rated movies are - Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishman. Quentin Tarantino made the cut with his 2012 film Django Unchained, although his two other films of the decade, The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood both failed to feature.

Interestingly there are a few Indian movies on the list of top-rated films of all time. 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal, Andhadun, Gangs of Wasseypur, PK, Drishyam, Rang De Basanti, Lagaan, Munna Bhai MBBS are some of the Indian films listed on the best-rated movies on IMDb. Out of the 10 Indian movies, six films are starring Amir Khan as the main lead with 3 Idiots being the highest rated Indian movie, ranked number 79 on the list.

Inception tops IMDb list of top-rated movie of the decade

