Priyanka Chopra Wins Three Renowned Titles In 2019, Tops IMDb List Of Indian Stars

This year has been a great one for the Dostana actor, Priyanka Chopra as she has managed to bag three huge titles for her work in the industry and society. First, she was announced as the most Googled celebrity in India. She got that title after replacing the Jism 2 star, Sunny Leone. After that, she was honoured with UNICEF’s Humanitarian Award at UNICEF’s Snowflake Ball. Recently, she recently overtook all the Indian celebrities after being named as 2019’s top star of Indian cinema and television series. IMDb recently released a list of top Indian celebrities where Chopra managed to overtake actors like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Read more to know about Priyanka Chopra taking over the film Industry.

Priyanka Chopra's achievements in 2019

Priyanka Chopra broke Sunny Leone’s three-year-long streak of being the most Googled celebrity. In a report, it was revealed that Priyanka's name was searched 2.74 million times between the period October 2018 and October 2019, with a monthly search volume of 4.2 million. She was honoured with Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the recently held UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York. And now, the Bollywood actor is a Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF and her latest achievement is that she was rated as the top star in India on IMDb. Read more to know about IMDB’s top Indian stars.

Philanthropy today has gone beyond just funding projects. Be disruptive, show compassion and care, be catalytic in our actions and solutions. Giving back is no longer a choice, it has to be a way of life. @UNICEF @UNICEFIndia @UNICEFUSA #UNICEFSnowflake pic.twitter.com/OquxQ18C8H — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 5, 2019

Priyanka Chopra tops IMDb’s 2019 list of Indian stars



Priyanka Chopra Disha Patani Hrithik Roshan Kiara Advani Akshay Kumar Salman Khan Alia Bhatt Katrina Kaif Rakul Preet Singh Sobhita Dhulipala.

