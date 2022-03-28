India's 'Writing With Fire' Loses To 'Summer Of Soul' In Best Documentary Race At Oscars

Oscars 2022 is going on at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Several iconic celebrities graced the red carpet of the biggest-ever awards ceremony, celebrating exceptional films and artists of the year. The entire world is beaming with curiosity to know who makes it big at the highly awaited ceremony.

Indian documentary Writing with Fire was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards. The subject-oriented documentary lost to Summer of Soul, an American documentary directed by Ahmir Thompson, best known by his stage name Questlove.

Writing with Fire loses to Summer of Soul at Oscars 2022

Summer of Soul is based on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival held at Mount Morris Park in Harlem and lasted for six weeks. It has managed to defeat all other contenders including Writing with Fire in the Best Documentary Feature category at Oscars 2022.

The Oscar for Best Documentary Feature goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1BkuPDGHye — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Writing with Fire, the Indian documentary narrates the journey of the rise of a newspaper run by Dalit women. The film perfectly manages to capture the newspaper's switch from print to digital in just a few years. Helmed by debutants Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, Writing with Fire was considered a dark horse in the Oscars race due to its powerful storyline revolving around Khabar Lahariya, India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women in rural India.

More about Oscars 2022

The star-studded night is being hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. Many notable films like Dune, Licorice Pizza, Belfast, Coda and many others were nominated in several categories. British actor-musician Riz Ahmed and director Aniel Karia won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film for their movie, The Long Goodbye.

Dune managed to grab The Best Original Score award at the Oscars 2022. Keneth Branagh also bagged the award for Best Original Screenplay for the drama-comedy Belfast.

