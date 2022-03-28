Oscars 2022: India's Namit Malhotra Wins Big; Here's All About The Man Behind VFX Of Dune

Oscars 2022 is currently being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, with fans excited to witness who makes it big at the prestigious award ceremony. The star-studded night is hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. This will mark the 94th Academy Awards and will welcome performances by Billie Eilish, Beyoncé and others. Several iconic celebrities are gracing the red carpet of the biggest-ever awards ceremony, celebrating exceptional films and artists of the year.

There is a delightful piece of news for all Indian fans as India's Namit Malhotra, founder, and CEO of DNEG, one of the world’s foremost providers of visual effects, is currently beaming with joy with two of his films Dune and No Time to Die being nominated under the Best Visual Effects category at the 94th Academy Awards. It is a moment to shine for Namit Malhotra as one of his films has won the Oscars 2022.

Namit Malhotra wins Oscars 2022 for Dune

The 94th Academy Awards began on Sunday evening at the Dolby Theatre and all the nominees arrived at the event donned in glamourous attire. Hollywood celebrities like Zendaya, Kevin Jonas, Timothee Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Amy Schumer, Ariana DeBose, Kristen Stewart, and Jessica Chastain raised the glamour quotient of the awards night. But what caught the attention of the Indian fans was Namit Malhotra's big win as the Best Visual Effects Oscar went to the sci-fi film Dune. For the unversed, India’s Namit Malhotra is the man behind the VFX of Dune. Needless to say, Namit Malhotra is on cloud nine with his big achievement.

Here take a look at the post-

The Oscar for Best Visual Effects goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OGdWD84jcr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

