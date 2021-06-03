'Infinite' Trailer Review: Mark Wahlberg's Sci-fi Action Thriller Leaves An Impact

Infinite, Mark Wahlberg's latest reincarnation-action film released its trailer on May 28, 2021. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film is said to be loosely based on D. Eric Maikranz's novel, The Reincarnationist Papers and also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Dylan O'Brien among others. Read our Infinite trailer review here:

A look at Infinite trailer review

The trailer dramatically starts off with the words, "You are an Infinite" and shows in the foreground clips of Mark Wahlberg in an action avatar. It's a bit cliched for a start but it does the job of informing the uninitiated that the title of the film is a name of a sort of a being. The trailer then showcases Chiwetel Ejiofor as Bathurst, albeit with a weird accent, who tries to scare Mark Wahlberg (Evan McCauley) into remembering some items that Bathurst says are his.

Evan is introduced to us then as a schizophrenic who was diagnosed at 14 when he carved the words "Look inside" on his chest with a boxcutter. In comparison to his history, Mark Wahlberg's Evan looks like a very common man with a very stoic expression. The scene evokes curiosity only because Bathurst has a satisfied smile when Evan eventually remembers something at gunpoint.

But before Bathurst can react, a woman (Sophie Cook as Tammy) runs into the building and whisks Evan away. While Evan looks lost even before his world changes for good as he realises that he has lived thousand times over.

What to watch out for?

One of the main things that the trailer evokes is a sense of curiosity about the process of reincarnation and Bathurst's intentions behind telling Evan who he truly is. At the end of the Infinite trailer, Bathurst's voice booms, "If you can remember who you were, you will understand who you can become." For all sci-fi lovers, this film will be especially interesting as it will deal with the reincarnation concept and the makers' interpretation of it.

For action lovers, this film could be a nice watch as the trailer was dotted with several high octane sequences by Mark Wahlberg himself. Though acting-wise, the villain Bathurst might just outdo the hero as Chiwetel Ejiofor looks promising and silently evil. The film might possibly follow the track of the hero joining fellow Infinites and fighting against Bathurst, and it could be really interesting to see other Infinites and how they live again and again, without qualms.

The film is set to premiere on the OTT platform Paramount+ on June 10, 2021, and is slated to have a theatrical release in the UK in September.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM INFINITE TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.