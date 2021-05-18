Inside Ariana Grande's Montecito House Where She Married Beau Dalton Gomez

Singer Ariana Grande and real-estate agent Dalton Gomez have tied the knot; a representative for Grande confirmed the news of the wedding to People magazine. Interestingly, the couple took the wedding vows in Ariana's Montecito house, which she bought from famous TV personality Ellen DeGeneres in August 2020. On a related note, scroll down to know all about Ariana Grande's unique 5,500-square-foot Tudor-style home in Montecito.

Ariana Grande's Montecito house:

As per Propg Go Luxury's website, Ariana Grande's Montecito home, which is located in the state of California, USA, is also known as the Porter House. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi had bought and renovated the place in January 2020. Comprised of two separate barns originally built in Surrey, England, the Porter House was dismantled and reconstructed in California as one cohesive home. The report stated that the residence features many period details indicative of its English roots, including an octagonal library with antique casement windows, lofted wood-beam ceilings, and exposed brick fireplaces.

Meanwhile, it is said that there are two bedrooms and two full and two half bathrooms, as well as two upgraded kitchens, one of which boats a glass-fronted refrigerator. On the other hand, the home also features a gym space, a full basement, a workshop, and a three-car garage. Interestingly, this county is also home to stars like Meg Ryan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah Winfrey, and many others.

More about Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

After dating Dalton for more than a year, Ariana tied the knot with him in a private ceremony. According to the People's report, merely 20 people were present as guests, which included their immediate family and friends. A source close to the couple added that the couple chose this location for their wedding because they have spent a lot of time together there and both of them “love” it. The couple had made their relationship official by appearing in Ariana’s music video with Justin Bieber titled Stuck With U and got engaged in December last year. Interestingly, Ariana is yet to release any photos of her low-key wedding.

IMAGE: ARIANA GRANDE IG

