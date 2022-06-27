Inside 'Gossip Girl' Star Ed Westwick's Birthday Celebrations With Girlfriend Amy Jackson

After several speculations and rumours, Amy Jackson and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month. The couple was seemingly on a vacation and shared a few cute pictures. While they are now often seen together, the couple also celebrated Westwick's 35th birthday with his family.

Ed Westwick rang into his 35th birthday today and began a new year of his life with his girlfriend and family. The actor took to his Instagram stories and shared several clips from his birthday celebration. He donned a beige shirt on khaki pants and also added a blue party hat to his look. He had a huge blue car cake placed before him on a table with many candles on it.

In a clip, the actor was also seen kissing his mom on the forehead. The same clip also featured a smiling Amy Jackson. The Singh Is Bling star could be seen donning a stunning sleeveless white floral dress with a thigh-high slit. She left her locks open and kept her makeup to a minimum. Take a look at Westwick's birthday celebration here.

More about Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's relationship

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick were seen vacationing earlier this month. The couple was also accompanied by Amy Jackson's son Andreas Jax Panayiotou. The two took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped loved-up pictures to make their relationship official. Ahead of making it official, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick were seen walking hand in hand in London. The Sun reported in February that the couple had been going out for several months and are also reportedly a "good match."

Amy Jackson was earlier in a relationship with George Panayiotou for a long time. The two got engaged in 2019 and also welcomed their son Andreas in September of the same year. The couple reportedly parted their ways last year as the 2.0 star removed all her posts with Panayiotou on Instagram, yet they never confirmed their separation.

On the work front, Amy Jackson made her Hindi debut with Ekk Deewana Tha. Since then, she has worked in several Hindi films, including Singh Is Bling and 2.0. On the other hand, Ed Westwick is known for playing Chuck Bass in the American drama Gossip Girl.

Image: Instagram/@amyjackson/@edwestwick