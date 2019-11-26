International Emmy Awards 2019: From Radhika Apte To Zendaya Here Are Best Dressed Celebs

The red carpet season has officially begun and celebrities have already taken it to a different level. Beautiful and gorgeous ladies are already making heads turn with their unique fashion statements with different ensemble styles. Some even went for sparkly pants and full-skirted statements. The Emmys red carpet event saw many celebs putting their best foot forward with some elegant style statements. Here are some of the best-dressed celebs from Emmys 2019.

1: Zendaya:

While Zendaya never fails to impress her fans and followers with her unique sense of style, she graced the red carpet in an elegant emerald green gown. Zendaya went for a custom made Vera Hang ensemble with a sheer corset and a satin bottom skirt attire. She completed her look with similar colour pumps and a diamond bracelet.

2: Sophie Turner:

While several celebrities opted for a Louis Vuitton collection Sophie opted for Ghesquiere creations. The Game of Thrones beauty opted for a soft satin attire with wrap skirt bottom. She went for metallic silver strappy heels with a diamond choker by French House.

3: Kendall Jenner:

Kendall Jenner is known for her fascinating and bold style statements. For Emmys, while others tried to play safe Kendall went for a floral printed mermaid gown with a leather detail top. She opted for a mid-parted sleek updo and signature Kendall makeup. The floral printed gown was from Richard Quinn.

4: Radhika Apte:

One of the talented Bollywood celebrity Radhika Apte was also seen attending the Emmys 2019. The actor made all heads turn with her quirky yet stylish outfit from Iris Van Herpen. She went for a printed and structured ankle-length ensemble with sheer details. She opted for a sleek bun with diamond studs to complete the look.

5: Maisie Williams:

Maisie opted for a cute custom made black ensemble from JW Anderson. She accessorized her sparkling V-neck gown with crystal heels by Roger Vivier. The gown had asymmetrical details at the bottom.

