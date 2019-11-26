Radhika Apte Feels Honored With Her International Emmy Awards Nomination For Lust Stories

Radhika Apte has been in the news for her nomination in the Best Actress category in the International Emmy Awards for her role in the Indian short film anthology Lust Stories. It is a composition of four short film segments directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. The actor, who is currently in New York with the makers to attend the 2019 international Emmy award function, opened up to an international news agency about her nomination and said that she had been extremely grateful for being recognized.

The actor went on to praise the brilliant content of films that the other countries have brought forward with them. She said that she feels honored to have been selected for her role as Kalindi in Lust Stories from among the works of so many countries. Radhika Apte also went on to speak about her uncanny character in the show. She claimed that she finds it rather amusing that her character got recognition even though it made people nervous. Radhika Apte essayed the role of Kalindi, a college professor who engages in an intimate relationship with her student and tries to reason with herself about its legitimacy throughout the show. Radhika revealed that her character, Kalindi, has made people nervous as she speaks about uncomfortable topics.

The International Emmy Awards were doubly special for Radhika Apte this year as two of her projects were nominated for the award. Apart from Lust Stories, Netflix's crime thriller series Sacred Games had been nominated for Best Drama series in which she essayed the role of RAW agent Anjali Mathur. The actor was seen in a prominent role in the first season of the show and was not a part of the show in the second season.

What's next for Radhika Apte?

After having worked with some popular directors from the industry, Radhika Apte will next be seen in the director's chair with her upcoming project Sleepwalkers featuring actors Gulshan Devaiah and Shahana Goswami. It is apparently a 32-minute short film written by her and produced by Abhishek Chaubey, Honey Trehan and Lalit Prem Sharma. The actor revealed that she enjoyed the process of film making and hopes to undertake more projects in the future.

