International Emmy Awards 2019: 'Pure Delight,' Says Nawazuddin Siddiqui On McMafia Win

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen at the 47th International Emmy Awards. He was present at the function as one of his television series McMafia was nominated at the event. He was seen with the entire cast of the series. He expressed his gratitude for winning a trophy along with his team. Read more to know about what he had to say.



'Pure delight,' says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

McMafia is a British crime drama series created by Hossein Amini and James Watkins. It is inspired by the book McMafia: A Journey Through the Global Criminal Underworld, written by Misha Glenny, and the show is directed by James Watkins. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen in the show playing the character of Dilly Mahmood, an Indian business partner. At the 47th International Emmy Awards, the show McMafia earned the award for the Best Drama series. It had received tough competition from Sacred Games, Bad Banks, and 1 Contra Todos.

On winning the trophy, the Sacred Games actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his official Instagram handle to express his gratitude. He shared a photo which featured himself, with the director of McMafia. The two seem very happy as they have held the trophy, which denotes their hard work and success. The photo was uploaded by the actor on November 26, 2019, and within two hours the post garnered over one lakh likes. In the caption, he wrote that it was a pure delight to be receiving the beautiful winner’s trophy at the International Emmy Awards Gala, in the city of New York, with one of his favourite directors, James Watkin. He was seen congratulating the entire team of this drama series and mentioned James Norton, David Strathairn and Oshri Cohen in the Instagram post. Here is the post by the actor:

