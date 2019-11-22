The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Everything You Need To Know About Upcoming Season 3 So Far

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an American period comedy-drama television series based on Midge Maisel, who despite being a perfect housewife is left by her husband for his secretary. She is baffled as she had done everything the society expected her to do yet was blamed for being left by her husband. Following this, she turns to stand-up comedy where she is able to garner much appreciation because of her satirical tone. The show is created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and has received critical praise as well as numerous awards including many Emmy Awards.

The plot of upcoming season 3

The first season revolved around how Midge embraced her knack for comedy by regularly performing at Gaslight Café in Greenwich Village, receiving appreciation for her sense of humour. But due to societal pressures, Midge would keep her work as a stand-up comedian under the wraps. In the second season, Midge’s orbit expands as she is able to perform at Catskills and Paris when she was visiting the country with her disapproving father. When Midge’s secret came out, her parents were of contradictory opinions about their daughter’s career choice. By the end of the season, she had become a well-known artist in the world of comedy. In the upcoming season, the viewers will see the budding comic establish herself on a national platform. At one point in the trailer, she is seen saying, "This is the first of a million tours," signaling an intense commitment to her art. A glimpse of some of the stops can also be seen in the trailer, which included Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Miami.

Season 3: Trailer

The trailer of the show Marvelous Mrs. Maisel released in mid-October this year and shows the housewife-turned-comedian Midge Maisel and her manager Susie taking a step towards their respective careers. Midge is all set to tour the country with singer Shy Baldwin and Susie is potentially has a new client, Sophie Lennon, who was determined to hire Susi as her manager in the previous season. Viewers can catch glimpses of the Emmy award winner, Sterling K. Brown who is most likely a new addition to the cast of the show.

Release Date:

It has been officially announced by Amazon Prime that the third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will release on December 6, 2019. Amy Sherman-Palladino had told a leading media portal, back in 2017, that she sees the show lasting for four to five seasons.

