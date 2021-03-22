Intruder Breaks Into Johnny Depp's House, Takes Bath, Pours Himself A Drink: Reports

Twice in a year, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp's house was broken into, again. According to the reports, an unidentified man broke into actor Johnny Depp's house in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California. Going by the report in TMZ, the intruder took a bath and poured himself a drink.

A neighbor spotted the intruder and called the local police immediately. When the cops arrived, the man refused to open the door because he was taking a shower. He has been booked for felony vandalism. This is not the first time Depp's house is being broken into. Back in January, a woman was booked for entering Depp's residence. READ | Petition to bring Johnny Depp back as Jack Sparrow now reaches 500,000 signatures

Meanwhile, on the work front, Depp's 2018 crime-thriller film City of Lies, directed by Brad Furman released in the theatres amid the ongoing pandemic. The film based on the true story behind the investigation into the murder of rap star Notorious B.I.G, also stars Forest Whitaker.

In the movie, Depp plays LAPD detective Russell Poole, and Whitaker is the journalist looking into the unsolved murder, which came six months after the death of Smalls' rap rival Tupac Shakur.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's controversy

In the latest update, lawyers for Johnny Depp told Britain’s Court of Appeal Thursday that the actor’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, did not donate all of her $7 million divorce settlement to charity as she claimed, part of arguments seeking to overturn a ruling that the actor assaulted Heard during the couple’s marriage.

The Hollywood star is seeking permission to appeal a High Court ruling in November, when he lost his libel lawsuit against The Sun newspaper for labeling him a “wife beater” in an article. Depp lost the case — thought to be one of the biggest English libel trials in recent history — following a three-week trial in July.

On Thursday, Depp’s lawyers argued for an appeal, saying Depp did not receive a fair trial. Neither Depp nor Heard were present for the hearing.

Lawyer Andrew Caldecott said in written submissions that Heard’s claims she donated the entire amount of her $7-million divorce settlement to two charities were a “calculated and manipulative lie.” The claims gave Heard a “considerable boost to her credibility as a person,” and had “tipped the scales against Mr. Depp from the very beginning,” Caldecott argued.

The couple divorced in 2016.

(With AP inputs)