US Supreme Court's decision of overturning Roe v. Wade managed to ruffle a lot of feathers. The constitutional right to abortion that came into force in the 1970s, allows any woman to undergo abortion during the first two trimesters of pregnancy. However, the court's decision resulted in a total ban on abortion in several states of the USA.

Soon after the news surfaced online, several prominent personalities like Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Hilary Duff, and many others came out in public and openly condemned the court's decision. The latest celebrity to react on the matter is Ireland Baldwin who recently shared her experience where she became pregnant while being in a 'very unhappy' relationship.

Ireland Baldwin shares her relationship experience post Roe v. Wade overturning

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, American model Ireland Baldwin took to one of her social media handles and shared a nearly three-minute video where she shared her experience of rape and abortion to make others feel 'supported and loved.'

In her video, the 26-year-old model detailed her experience about how she became pregnant while being in a toxic relationship. Baldwin said, "He made it clear that he never wanted kids or marriage. He barely wanted to be in a serious relationship. I chose to get an abortion because I know exactly what it felt like to be born between two people who hated each other" while hinting toward her father's unstable relationship with Kim Basinger.

Balwin further added, "Could I have had that baby and put that baby up for adoption? Maybe. Maybe not. But choosing to raise a baby without my own financial security, without a loving and supportive partner, that wasn’t gonna work for me."

Further referring to how it should be a women's decision, Baldwin stated, "I chose me, and I would choose me again. It’s your life, it’s your choice."

Baldwin also shared her horrific experience of being raped as a teenager. She said-

"I was completely unconscious when it happened, and it changed the course of the rest of my life. I never told anyone at the time, not for years. The only person who knew was a nurse that treated me shortly after. And I didn’t even tell my own boyfriend at the time. Not my parents. No one."

Celebrities opposing Roe V. Wade overturning

A lot of celebrities took to their social media handles to oppose the court's verdict. Dua Lipa also opened up about the issue and mentioned she was 'finding it hard to come to terms with the fact'. She expressed her worry as the world was 'regressing backward'. Justin Bieber condemned the US abortion law and mentioned that he believes 'women should have the choice what to do with their own bodies'. Halle Berry was 'outraged' after the Roe V. Wade rollback and wrote, "Guns have more rights than women."

