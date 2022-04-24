Ireland Baldwin Supports Johnny Depp Amid Trial; Calls Amber Heard 'terrible Person'

Alec Baldwin's daughter and model, Ireland Baldwin, has sided with Johnny Depp amid the actor's ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Reacting to a recent audio clip played in the court where Heard admitted hitting the Pirates of the Caribbean star, Ireland Baldwin took to Instagram and blasted out at Heard, calling her a 'terrible person'.

Defending Depp, Ireland argued that "men can experience abuse too", further hoping that Depp gets his life and reputation back. For the uninitiated, Depp is suing Amber for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post, claiming that she was a victim of domestic abuse. While Heard never mentioned Depp directly, Johnny's attorneys have argued it has had negative repercussions on the actor's career and family relations.

Ireland Baldwin defends Johnny Depp amid trial against Amber Heard

Taking to her Instagram stories recently, Ireland wrote, "The thing is, I know women who are exactly like this. They are manipulative and cold and they use their very womanhood to play the victim and turn the world against the man because we live in a society where it’s cool to say men are all the worst and blah blah f***ity blah."

She continued, "Men can experience abuse too and this absolute disaster of a human being Amber Heard is a terrible person and I hope Johnny gets his reputation and his life back. And I hope he’s in like 5 Pirates movies.”

Heard and Johnny have been levelling accusations of abuse against each other for the last 10 days. Heard's legal time showed text messages, photos and video evidence (most of which were taken by Heard during their relationship) to show Depp was a 'violent substance abuser'.

According to reports, Depp testified he wasn't drunk, and nor did he physically or verbally abuse his now ex-wife after the duo argued over his suspicion that Amber had an affair with her co-star James Franco.

Heard is also countersuing deep for $100 million in damages, alleging that his legal team has falsely accused her of fabricating the claims against Depp. The trial is still underway in Virginia.

(Image: AP)