Is 'Antwone Fisher' A True Story? Know More About This Denzel Washington Starrer

Antwone Fisher is a 2002 American biographical drama that features actors like Derek Luke, Denzel Washington, and Joy Bryant. Antwone Fisher is the directorial debut of Denzel Washington. The film revolves around the life of a young navy man who is forced to a psychiatrist after a violent outburst against a fellow crewman. For the people wondering if Antwone Fisher is a true story, here's everything you need to know.

Is Antwone Fisher a true story?

According to IMDB, Antwone Fisher is based on the true story of a young navy militant named Antwone Fisher himself. He wrote his story in a book called Finding Fish which was published in 2001. Antwone Fisher was also accredited with the writing credits of the movie. Derek Luke played the character of Antwone Fisher in the movie.

Image credits: Still from the trailer of Antwone Fisher

Antwone Fisher detailed plot

The film revolves around the life of a temperamental young navy man named Antwone Fisher who has a record of violence. Antwone's father gets killed before he was born and his mother ends up in jail. Antwone was born in a prison and then placed in an orphanage until her mother gets released. Later on, Antwone ends up being placed in a foster home where the Tate family adopts him. At the house of Mr. and Mrs. Tate, Antwone faces years of mental and physical abuse from the family. Antwone leaves the home at the age of fourteen and joins the US navy to become something in his life. However, his rough childhood caused him to have a violent temper which eventually lands him in trouble and he is commanded to visit a psychiatrist every day.

Antwone Fisher cast and crew

Antwone Fisher features actors like Denzel Washington, Derek Luke, Joy Bryant, Salli Richardson, Leonard Earl Howze, and Kevin Connolly. Denzel Washington directed the film whereas Antwone Fisher wrote the movie himself. The film is produced by Todd Black, Randa Haines, Nancy Paloian, and Chris Smith. Phillippe Rousselot did the cinematography of the movie whereas Conard Buff did the editing of the movie.

Source: Still from the trailer of Antwone Fisher

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.