Is 'Bomb City' Based On True Story? Know All About This Crime Film Here

Director Jameson Brooks gave the audience a glimpse into the epic clash between groups of punks and jocks in 2017's film Bomb City. Brooks showed the death of Brian Deneke caused by the fights between the two major groups in Amarillo, Texas. The movie caught the audience's attention instantly, who gave it 6.9 stars out of 10 on IMDb. On Rotten Tomatoes, the Bomb City movie has received 75 per cent on the Tomatometer and 83 per cent as the audience score.

The instances in the movie have showcased many aspects that seem very unreal. While clique culture and groups have always been popular, the movie has left many wondering if the scenarios shown are in fact real. So, is Bomb City based on a true story?

Is 'Bomb City' based on a true story?

Set in 1997, in the small town of Amarillo, Texas, in the United States of America, the youth witnesses many conflicts between two major groups, the punks and the jocks of the local high school's football team, called the Tascosa Rebels. On one unfortunate night, 19-year-old punk musician, Brian Deneke, gets murdered by 17-year-old jock Dustin Camp. Camp rams his car into Deneke, deliberately, which causes a major dilemma and questions the tolerance of Texans against the punk community.

On the dreadful night of December 12, 1997, a group of punks and drunk jocks from the Tascosa Rebels got into a dangerous fight outside an IHOP restaurant. As the fight continued, Dustin Camp hopped into his Cadillac and pretended to flee when he took a sharp turn and hit Brian Deneke.

Dustin Camp was first found innocent at Deneke's murder trial, according to the Houston Chronicle. Later, an eyewitness testified that the young jock had targeted Deneke while driving and yelled, "I bet he liked that one!" before fleeing. He was then charged with ten years probation. In 2001 he was prisoned for eight years after he had violated many of the parole's regulations. The director, Jameson Brooks had co-written the story with Sheldon R. Chick. Brooks shared with the Houston Chronicle that he was only 12 years old when the incident had occurred and the story was imprinted in his mind.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Bomb City movie)