Is Brad Pitt Dating Model Emily Ratajkowski? Duo Reportedly Spending Lot Of Time Together

Brad Pitt is the latest celebrity to grab headlines for his rumoured relationship, with reports suggesting that the Bullet Train star is 'spending a lot of time' with model Emily Ratajkowski. According to PEOPLE, a source said that the 58-year-old star has been seen a couple of times with the 31-year-old Emily, however, they're not dating just yet. The reports also come after Emily parted ways with her producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this month.

Is Brad Pitt dating model Emily Ratajkowski?

The source mentioned that the actor and model "are spending a lot of time together," however, they added that "friends aren't sure if it's serious." The insider said the two don't "appear to be "dating' formally."

On the other hand, a Hollywood insider told Page Six, “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple of times together.” The source said that Brad has also “been seen with other people” in recent months and isn't romancing anyone in particular.

Ratajkowski recently filed for divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage. In July, sources close to PEOPLE mentioned that the separation was Emily's decision, adding that she has been strong after calling it quits. "It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom," the insider said.

As for Brad Pitt, the actor is reportedly 'living his best life' amid an ongoing legal stand-off with ex-Angelina Jolie. "Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them," a source told the publication in July.

Pitt and Angelina Jolie are parents to Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

(IMAGE: AP)