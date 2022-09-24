Brad Pitt's Skincare Line 'Le Domaine' Sparks Criticism Over Expensive Pricing; See Rates

Brad Pitt has been facing criticism online due to the exorbitant pricing of his new skincare line, 'Le Domaine'. In an interview with British Vogue, the 58-year-old launched the genderless skincare brand which has products claimed to be made from grapes selected from a French vineyard, according to independent.co.uk.

The announcement was followed by the star dropping a few items from the wellness line including moisturisers and facial serums, the prices of which have left many baffled. As per the company's website, the serums and moisturisers come at a price of over Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively.

Brad Pitt's skincare line 'Le Domaine' sparks criticism over expensive pricing

The company website has kept the price of the facial serum at $385 (over Rs 31,000), while the moisturising cream is priced at $320 (more than Rs 25,000). A liquid cleanser comes at a relatively cheaper price of $80 (Rs 6,000). A fluid cream will also be made available soon at a price of $310 (over Rs 25,000). The website also offered refills of the products, which are priced in the range of Rs 21,000 to Rs 28,000.

The pricing has led to a trail of reactions on social media, with the majority of people calling out the actor for 'unreasonable rates'. One netizen mentioned, "Judging by recent product launches, “genderless” seems to mean “over ten times the price of similar products” 350 Euros for “THE SERUM”, Brad Pitt?!”

Another stated, "In case you wanted to know what other ridiculous things are happening in the world right now...Brad Pitt just announced his new skincare line where 1 ounce of serum costs a whopping $385USD I just... umm... sir.."

in case you wanted to know what other ridiculous things are happening in the world right now



Brad Pitt just announced his new skincare line where 1 ounce of serum costs a whopping $385USD



I just... umm... sir... 😬 — Devon✨ (@Devon_Aubrey) September 22, 2022

Judging by recent product launches, “genderless” seems to mean “over ten times the price of similar products” 🙃 350 Euros for “THE SERUM”, Brad Pitt?! 🤨 pic.twitter.com/G0Seib5YGB — ♥️ (@LabelFreeBrands) September 22, 2022

Image: AP