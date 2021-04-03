Is Chet Hanks Tom Hanks’ Son? Know Everything About The 'Forrest Gump' Actor's Kids

American actor Chet Hanks is making headlines for various reason, including accusing his ex-girlfriend of attacking him with a knife to being criticized for using ‘racist’ font on merchandise collection. Amid these controversies of him, a section of his fans is frequently searching about his connection with filmmaker Tom Hanks. If the question - is Chet Hanks Tom Hanks' son? - has become a frequently searched question in your browsing history too, we have an answer for you.

Is Chet Hanks Tom Hanks’ son?

Yes, Chet Hanks is Tom Hanks' son.

Interestingly, the 30-year-old American actor is the second child of Tom Hanks. Tom Hanks shares three kids with his second wife Rita Wilson. Chet's elder brother, Colin Hanks, is also an established actor, producer and director. While the actor's youngest son, Truman Hanks is also an actor. Hanks co-starred with Wilson in the 1985's release Volunteers and the pair got hitched two years later.

Tom Hanks' kids

As mentioned above, the Forrest Gump actor married twice. From his first marriage, with Samantha Lewes, he has a daughter named Elizabeth Hanks. His marriage with Samantha lasted for nine years. Interestingly, his only daughter was also featured in his popular film Forrest Gump (she was the little girl on the school bus that refused to let Forrest sit next to her). However, as she grew up, Elizabeth got away from showbiz and only appeared in a couple of films and TV series.

Chet Hanks latest news:

As mentioned above, recently, the Your Honour actor accused his ex-girlfriend of hitting him with a knife. As per a video obtained by TMZ, Tom Hanks' son Chet was seen recording a video of his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker. Parker had a pan in her hand when she approached Chet. The camera moved wildly showing a black screen. When the camera shifted back towards Chet, he was seen bleeding. The rapper had a wound on his head as blood streamed down his face in the video.

Meanwhile, his racist remark on his new collection of merchandise also created a buzz in March 2021. His black and white range of clothes has been called out online for its use of a Gothic-style font that is close to the one used by white nationalists. He previously went viral in January 2020 for using a Jamaican accent at the Golden Globes when his father won the Cecil B DeMille Award.