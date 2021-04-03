Is Demi Lovato's '15 Minutes' Song About Ex-fiance Max Ehrich? Netizens React

Demi Lovato has recently released her seventh studio album - Dancing With The Devil...The Art of Starting Over. The singer covers topics from her substance abuse struggles and 2018 overdose to her eating disorder in her album. One of her songs titled 15 minutes talks about an ugly breakup. Netizens have been assuming that Demi Lovato's 15 minutes has been directed towards her ex-fiance Max Ehrich.

The song doesn't mention Max's name directly however, some lyrics of the song make it clear that the song focuses on him. Starting from the lines, "Changed your colors so fast/Tried to turn my friends into friends of the past," Lovato sings. "Always puttin' you first/Could've been your future but you didn't even care about me like that." The song goes on to state that the ex she's singing about was "looking for 15 minutes." "Ain't goodbye but it's good riddance," Lovato croons.

However, it's one particular line that fans seem to think is calling out Ehrich. "Prayin' in Malibu, prayin' in Malibu, how could you, how could you?" she sings. "Prayin' in Malibu, prayin' in Malibu, I hope it saved you." After Lovato and Ehrich's breakup, Demi Lovato's ex was spotted praying on the Malibu beach and so fans have been relating the lyrics to that incident. Several users shared images of Max Ehrich and 15 Minutes song lyrics to make a comparison.

"crying in malibu while you were looking for 15 minutes"

Demi Lovato recreates her 2018 overdose night in Dancing with the Devil video

During Demi Lovato's overdose incident, the singer had suffered three strokes, a heart attack, asphyxiation, and pneumonia. In the Michael D. Ratner directorial video, the singer recreated the fateful events and how everything leads to her being hospitalized immediately. The singer recreated the whole incident in her Dancing with the Devil video.

The visual of Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil highlights specific details, including how she was dressed and her hairstyle at the time, to moments from the night. In the visuals, she can be seen in a bar, in a room unzipping a bag containing drugs, unconscious as she is touched by others, on a gurney, and also fighting for her life in a hospital bed hooked to machines. The lyrics discussed the temptation of consuming the chemicals and how she battled her addiction.

In a scene in the clip, Lovato can be seen in her hospital bed in her home bathroom, which highlights how Lovato’s use of drugs in her bathroom consumed her eventually paving the way to overdosing and needing treatment in the hospital. The 28-year-old singer sings, "Thought I knew my limit, yeah/I thought that I could quit it, yeah. I thought that I could walk away easily/But here I am, falling down on my knees/Praying for better days to come and wash this pain away/Could you please forgive me?/Lord, I’m so sorry for dancing with the devil".

