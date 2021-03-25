Is 'Everest' A True Story? Know More About This Jake Gyllenhaal Starrer

The movie Everest starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Josh Brolin, Robin Wright, and several other actors revolves around the attempts to survive a catastrophic blizzard by two expedition groups. One of them is led by Rob Hall aka Jason Clarke whereas the other one is led by Scott Fischer aka Jake Gyllenhaal. The film premiered at the prestigious 72nd Venice International Film Festival.

Is Everest a true story?

According to Bustle, the events that were depicted in the movie Everest are based on a real-life incident. The event is popularly known as the 1996 Mount Everest Disaster in which eight people died after being caught in a catastrophic blizzard at the summit of the world's tallest point. The event has inspired a number of books and documentaries. The fatalities record was later broken in 2014 when more than sixteen people were killed when an earthquake came at Mount Everest. The 1996 Mount Everest disaster is one of the most tragic climbing events of all time and the film Everest came nearly after twenty years after the event.

Everest movie detailed plot

Everest revolves around expeditions of 1996 in which two groups start their final ascent towards the summit of Mount Everest. Suddenly a violent storm strikes the mountain which challenges the two expedition groups to survive in the toughest times. The teams have to endure all the challenges of freezing temperature and winds to survive and reach safely to a safe point.

Everest cast and crew

The film features a long list of popular actors like Jason Clarke, Thomas M. Wright, Martin Henderson, Jake Gyllenhall, Elizabeth Debicki, Josh Brolin, Justin Salinger, Kera Knightley, Sam Worthington, Emily Watson, Mark Derwin, Todd Boyce, and several others. Baltasar Kormakur directed the film whereas William Nicholson wrote the screenplay of the film. The film is produced by Brandt Anderson and Time Bevan whereas Salvatore Totino did the cinematography of the movie. Popular editor Mick Audsley edited the movie whereas Dario Marianelli composed the background music of the movie.

