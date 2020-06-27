Is Ford Vs Ferrari A True Story? How Did Bale's Character Ken Miles Actually Die?

The oscar-winning sports action film titled Ford vs Ferrari crossed the enviable $200 million mark at the box office. Ford V Ferrari is a story about two automobile sharks, who battle it out for a revolutionary race car in 1966. Christian Bale essays the role of Ken Miles, the famous British car racer, who defeats Ferrari in a car race driving a Ford. Matt Damon plays an automobile designer, who designs a Ford car only to etch his name in history. Read on to know more about whether this epic tale between racing legends and the rivalry between the car companies hold any truth.

Ford vs Ferrari a real story?

Ford vs Ferrari is based on a true story and has been directed by James Mangold. The film is about a 24-hour long endurance race which took place in the Le Mans race in the year 1966. The plot of the film revolves around a team of automobile engineers hired by Ford to design a race that can defeat a Ferrari sports car at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France. The Ford team is led by the automobile visionary Carroll Shelby and British race car driver Ken Miles. Matt Damon plays the role of Carroll Shelby in the film whereas Ken Miles’ role has been played by Batman actor Christian Bale.

How did Ken Miles Die?

Ken Miles who is portrayed by Christian Bale in the movie is shown to have faced a crash two months after he won the Le Mans. The crash is said to be caused due to a brake failure and unfortunately, Ken Miles doesn't survive the crash. It is said that he was testing the J-car at Riverside International Raceway on August 16, 1966, when this crash happened.

Ken Miles is a legendary racer who won the Le mans race of 1966 opposite Ferrari. It is said that the unfortunate crash in 1966 that killed Ken Miles was a result of a mechanical failure in the car that Ken Miles was testing. However, there are many other conspiracy stories with regards to Ken Miles' abrupt death.

All about the Ford vs Ferrari movie

Ford V Ferrari has three Oscar-winning actors sharing screen-space together including Matt Damon, Ray McKinnon, and Christian Bale. The four-times Oscar-nominated movie actually won two awards for Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing as well. They were awarded during the 92nd Academy Awards that aired on February 9, 2020. The movie is now available in the digital mode as well as on Blu-ray. The epic tale of two racing legends along with the story of the underlying rivalry between Ford and Ferrari was brought onto the silver screen in movies like Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari and Their Battle for Speed and the film Glory at Le Mans.

