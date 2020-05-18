'Ford V Ferrari': Learn Interesting Trivia About The Oscar Winning Movie

Helmed by director James Mangold, based on a true story, Ford V Ferrari released in 2019. The sports action flick released to a positive reviews from both critics and the audiences. With time Ford V Ferrari paced up at the box-office and crossed the enviable $ 200 million mark. Starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, Ford V Ferrari is a story about two automobile sharks, who battle it out for a revolutionary race car in 1966.

The script of Ford V Ferrari is penned by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and Jason Keller. Christian Bale essayed the role of Ken Miles, the famous British car racer, who defeated Ferrari in a car race driving a Ford. Matt Damon, on the other hand, plays the character of Carroll Shelby, an automobile designer, who designs a Ford car which creates history. Talking about Ford V Ferrari, let's take a look at some interesting trivia about the action flick.

Ford V Ferrari Trivia

In Ford V Ferrari, Matt Damon of The Martian fame played a guy named Carroll for the second time in his acting career. Earlier in 30 Rock sitcom too he essayed the role of a charter named Carroll.

Hollywood's celebrated actor Jim Caviezel was the original choice for the role of Ken Miles.

In an interview, Matt Damon said that one of the top-most reasons he agreed to do Ford V Ferrari was because of Christian Bale's presence in the film.

Christian Bale plays the role of an ace car-racer, Ken, in the movie. In order to perfect his role, Christian Bale actually took car racing lessons at the Bondurant High-Performance Driving School. Ken Miles, the person whose character Chris plays in the film was a close friend of the founder of the driving school. So, apparently Christian Bale also got an opportunity to hear about the stories of the revolutionary race.

Christian Bale lost a whopping 70 pounds to get in shape for his character in Ford V Ferrari and resemble Ken Miles. Bale prior to Ford V Ferrari did a movie called Vice in 2018 for which he gained a lot of weight.

This is not the first time Christian Bale worked with Josh Lucas, the two dynamic artists earlier worked in horror film American Psycho.

The fight scene between Matt Damon and Christian Bale in Ford V Ferrari is one of the highlights of the film. The Oscar-winning actors just rehearsed for 20 minutes before the final scene.

Ford V Ferrari has three Oscar winning actors sharing screen-space and they are Matt Damon, Ray McKinnon, and Christian Bale.

Reportedly, Josh Brolin's cameo role was chopped on the editing table.

