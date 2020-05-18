Last Updated:

'Ford V Ferrari': Learn Interesting Trivia About The Oscar Winning Movie

'Ford V Ferrari' is an oscar winning movie based on a true story. Starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, here's some exciting trivia about the film. Read on

Aishwarya Rai
Ford V Ferrari

Helmed by director James Mangold, based on a true story, Ford V Ferrari released in 2019. The sports action flick released to a positive reviews from both critics and the audiences. With time Ford V Ferrari paced up at the box-office and crossed the enviable $ 200 million mark. Starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, Ford V Ferrari is a story about two automobile sharks, who battle it out for a revolutionary race car in 1966. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The script of Ford V Ferrari is penned by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and Jason Keller. Christian Bale essayed the role of Ken Miles, the famous British car racer, who defeated Ferrari in a car race driving a Ford. Matt Damon, on the other hand, plays the character of Carroll Shelby, an automobile designer, who designs a Ford car which creates history. Talking about Ford V Ferrari, let's take a look at some interesting trivia about the action flick.

Ford V Ferrari Trivia 

  • In Ford V Ferrari, Matt Damon of The Martian fame played a guy named Carroll for the second time in his acting career. Earlier in 30 Rock sitcom too he essayed the role of a charter named Carroll.
  • Hollywood's celebrated actor Jim Caviezel was the original choice for the role of Ken Miles.
  • In an interview, Matt Damon said that one of the top-most reasons he agreed to do Ford V Ferrari was because of Christian Bale's presence in the film. 

  • Christian Bale plays the role of an ace car-racer, Ken, in the movie. In order to perfect his role, Christian Bale actually took car racing lessons at the Bondurant High-Performance Driving School. Ken Miles, the person whose character Chris plays in the film was a close friend of the founder of the driving school. So, apparently Christian Bale also got an opportunity to hear about the stories of the revolutionary race.
  • Christian Bale lost a whopping 70 pounds to get in shape for his character in Ford V Ferrari and resemble Ken Miles. Bale prior to  Ford V Ferrari did a movie called Vice in 2018 for which he gained a lot of weight. 
  • This is not the first time Christian Bale worked with Josh Lucas, the two dynamic artists earlier worked in horror film American Psycho.

  • The fight scene between Matt Damon and Christian Bale in Ford V Ferrari is one of the highlights of the film. The Oscar-winning actors just rehearsed for 20 minutes before the final scene.
  • Ford V Ferrari has three Oscar winning actors sharing screen-space and they are Matt Damon, Ray McKinnon, and Christian Bale.
  • Reportedly, Josh Brolin's cameo role was chopped on the editing table. 

