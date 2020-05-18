'Ford V Ferrari': Learn Interesting Trivia About The Oscar Winning Movie

Quick links:
Helmed by director James Mangold, based on a true story, Ford V Ferrari released in 2019. The sports action flick released to a positive reviews from both critics and the audiences. With time Ford V Ferrari paced up at the box-office and crossed the enviable $ 200 million mark. Starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, Ford V Ferrari is a story about two automobile sharks, who battle it out for a revolutionary race car in 1966.
Source: Ford V Ferrari Instagram
Read: Thor Ragnarok: Take A Look At Some Interesting Trivia About The MCU Film
The script of Ford V Ferrari is penned by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and Jason Keller. Christian Bale essayed the role of Ken Miles, the famous British car racer, who defeated Ferrari in a car race driving a Ford. Matt Damon, on the other hand, plays the character of Carroll Shelby, an automobile designer, who designs a Ford car which creates history. Talking about Ford V Ferrari, let's take a look at some interesting trivia about the action flick.
Source: Ford V Ferrari Instagram
Read: Did You Know 'Extraction' Director Sam Hargrave Strapped Himself To Car For A Chase Scene?
Source: Ford V Ferrari Instagram
Read: Dwayne Johnson Starrer 'Jungle Cruise'; Here's What To Expect From The Disney Movie
Read: TamilRockers & Movierulz Leak Oscar Winning 'Ford V Ferrari' Full Movie For Download
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.