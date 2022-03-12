Is Grimes Dating Whistleblower Chelsea Manning After Separation From Elon Musk?

After billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and musician Grimes stole the limelight with the news of their second baby, the couple announced their separation on social media. According to Vanity Fair, the musician had revealed that the two had welcomed their second child through surrogacy. Grimes who had announced the separation through a post on Twitter is now reportedly dating controversial whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

According to reports by Vanity Fair, the duo had a daughter and named her Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, whose nickname is Y. Grimes later in the evening on March 11, took to Twitter and announced the news of breaking up with Musk after the news of the birth of their daughter came out on March 10.

Is Grimes dating whistleblower Chelsea Manning?

"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article, haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story really well. Sique - peace out (sic)," she had tweeted.

Now, according to Page Six, the musician is dating 34-year-old ex-US Army soldier Chelsea who famously leaked classified documents to WikiLeaks in 2010 – leading her to be jailed after pleading guilty to her crimes. According to the International outlet, the two are quite serious and have been living together in Austin. The outlet also claims that Chelsea “still has her apartment in Brooklyn” – hinting that the pair may be spending time together in the Big Apple too.

Speculation had already arisen that Grimes and Chelsea – who hails from Oklahoma and is also one of America’s most high profile transgender women as well as being a high profile criminal – may have grown close over the years.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, according to reports by People, Grimes and Elon had first made their relationship public in May 2018 and made their public appearance for the first time at the Met Gala. In August that same year, the duo sparked breakup rumours as they unfollowed each other on social networking sites, but was later spotted together again in October 2018. They then made headlines in 2019 after they attended the royal Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party together.

