Elon Musk-Grimes Welcome Second Child, Baffled Fans React To Little One's 'quirky' Name

SpaceX Chief Elon Musk and Grimes recently made it to the headlines after they secretly welcomed their second child, a baby girl, as reported by Vanity Fair. As revealed by the musician during her interview with the International magazine, she revealed that she and the Tesla founder welcomed their baby girl via surrogacy back in December 2021. However, what caught the attention of the fans was the name of their second child.

The outlet further revealed that the billionaire entrepreneur and Grimes' second baby name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. According to Grimes, their little munchkin also has the nickname 'Y'. The mother of two reportedly also unveiled the breakdown of her baby girl's unusual name.

Netizens react to Elon Musk-Grimes second child's name

Exa, a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS. Dark, the unknown, a beautiful mystery of our universe. Sideræl, the true time of the universe, star time, deep space-time, not our relative earth time. Soon after the news of the little one's name started surfacing on social media, fans were quick to notice the name and give their takes on the same. The birth of their first child, a boy born in May 2020, was followed closely in the press -- notably because of the choice of name: X Æ A-12, or more simply, X.

One of the users shared a hilarious video of Shreyas Talpade from the Golmaal series while showing difficulties in pronouncing her name. "Public while trying to pronounce her name," the user wrote alongside the video. Another user linked the name of the newborn with a mathematics equation and wrote, " 1st Son: X Æ A-12. 2nd Daughter : Exa Dark , Sideræl Musk...In Short 'X' and 'Y' " A third user chimed in and wrote, " Soooooo they've got a son named X, a daughter named Y, they better name the next kid Z after our space station heroine Zenon Girl of the 21st Century."

