Are Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Engaged? Diamond Ring On JLo's Finger Sparks Speculations

Ever since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spotted together at various public appearances, the two stars are reported to be going steady and strong in their relationship. Apart from being spotted at various award shows and vacationing together, both Jennifer and Ben have managed to steal their limelight with their mushy pictures. Given the love the two stars receive from their fandom, rumours of their engagement have started doing the rounds.

The rumours started surfacing after the 52-year-old singer-actor was spotted flaunting a giant diamond ring on her left hand while shopping for furniture with her 14-year-old daughter Emme, in Culver City, Los Angeles. The actor was papped wearing a flowy, floral printed summery dress along with a huge sunglass.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engagement rumours surface online

However, what caught the attention of the fans was the huge diamond ring that sparkled on her left ring finger. The ring has given rise to speculations that the couple has finally got engaged. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same, though fans are quite excited to know more about Jennifer and Ben’s much talked about relationship and whether they have moved forward with it or not.

JLo, Affleck reportedly house-hunting together

According to various media reports, both Jennifer and Ben are looking for a property together. They are allegedly buying a 20,000 square foot estate in Bel-Air, Los Angeles to move in together with their respective children. According to media reports, the massive property is secluded and hidden in a forest of trees, with an incredible view of the city. The property, which falls adjacent to the members-only Bel-Air Country Club, is priced at a whopping USD 50 million.

The estate is styled in the European way and has 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. A well-known Texas billionaire named Todd Lemkin sold the property to the duo, who may also be eyeing the property to bring their respective families together. Reportedly, the couple also got a $15 million discount on the property, which was initially priced at $65 million.

For the unversed, both Ben and Jennifer got together in the month of April last year after the Get On The Floor singer broke off her engagement with baseball player Alex Rodriguez. The duo has since been spotted on various outings including red carpet appearances.

IMAGE: Instagram/GossipGirlJapan/AP