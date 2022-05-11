Is Johnny Depp Dating His Attorney Camille Vasquez? Here's All You Need To Know

While Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ongoing defamation trial hasn't ceased to grab headlines since its inception, rumours about Depp's romance with his lawyer, Camille Vasquez, have also started making rounds on the internet. The rumours about them have reportedly circulated due to their courtroom interactions, with the duo seen holding hands, Depp, pulling out the chair for her among other things.

Quashing the ongoing narrative, a source told TMZ that their relationship is strictly professional, with Camille Vasquez reportedly in a 'serious relationship' with a British real estate agent.

Is Johnny Depp dating his attorney Camille Vasquez?

The source mentioned that while the legal team are all business, they've developed personal relationships with the Pirates of the Caribbean star over the course of the legal proceedings. While they may laugh and smile at each other, it's simply a matter of the lawyer being "amused by Johnny’s sense of humour" as she's dating someone.

Vasquez is the attorney who told the jury about how Heard is refusing to admit that she lied, and has now dug even deeper. "She can't back down. She has been living and breathing this lie for years," Camille said and added, "She's going to give the performance of a lifetime in this courtroom."

Meanwhile, the highly publicised trial between the exes is on break until May 16. When it resumes, Amber Heard will continue her testimony with Johnny's legal team cross-examining her. Depp's legal team also released a statement post Amber’s testimony on May 6.

"While Ms. Heard’s stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp’s recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made,” Depp's legal team said, adding, "His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it is has been presented. The upcoming cross examination from Mr. Depp’s team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms. Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony.”

For the uninitiated, Depp is suing his ex-wife for US$50 over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she implied he abused her during their marriage.

(Image: @Camillevasquezofficial/AP)