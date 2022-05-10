Johnny Depp Smiles In Courtroom As Amber Heard Repeats 'He Pushed Kate Moss Down'

Actors and ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently involved in a legal tussle in Fairfax, Virginia, which became the talk of the town in recent days. The Aquaman actor is being sued by Depp for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed. The hearing began on April 11, 2022, as Heard filed a counter case seeking $100 million from Depp.

Recently, Johnny Depp's lawyers were seen smiling after Amber Heard mentioned former's ex-girlfriend and British model, Kate Moss in the courtroom.

Johnny Depp's attorney smiles after Amber Heard's repeated claim

Earlier, the London Fields actor had claimed that Johnny Depp once pushed Kate Moss down the stairs, but on May 9, the 36-year-old repeated the claim in front of the court. Soon after Heard made this claim, Depp and his attorney Ben Chu smiled. Ben turned around towards Johnny and said something to him.

Amber Heard says Depp pushed ex Kate Moss 'down the stairs

While recounting her fight with Johnny that took place in March 2015 and also involved her sister Whitney Heard, Depp said, "(Whitney's) back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her. I don't hesitate, I don't wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs. And I swung at him. In all of my relationships to date with Johnny, I hadn't landed a blow. And I, for the first time, hit him, square in the face. And he didn’t push my sister down the stairs."

In 2020, Amber Heard had claimed that Depp had pushed Kate down a staircase while they dated in the 1990s, stating that she heard the same from two people. To this, the Mortdecai actor's lawyer claimed that the story was a total fabrication, and as Amber has brought it to the court, they will have an opportunity to use it against her credibility.

More about the trial

The defamation trial commenced on April 11, with Depp suing Heard for $50million. He claimed that his career and reputation has been ruined after she wrote an op-ed article for the Washington Post, mentioning she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Image: AP