Popular rapper Kanye West has decided to reshaped his life after partying ways with Kim Kardashian. The rapper now seems to be embracing his singlehood and has been spotted going on date nights on multiple occasions. But what raised eyebrows was his date night with actress Julia Fox.

Is Julia Fox Kanye West's new girlfriend?

Rapper Kanye West and Julia Fox are often spotted together on multiple occasions and their dating rumours are spreading like fire, but what added fuel to the fire was his intimate dinner date with Julia fox in Carbone, a famous restaurant in Miami.

According to the reports of TMZ, the duo went to a restaurant named Carbone on Saturday night, after New Year's eve. Though it is reported that it was just a casual outing, this news has created a buzz on social media, leading to people speculating that the duo is dating each other.

Is Julia Fox married?

Julia Fox, famously known for her role in the 2019 Adam Sandler film Uncut Gems, has been spotted hanging out with Kanye West on numerous occasions, but her profile says she's hitched to private pilot Peter Artemiev. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and they were blessed with their first kid in January 2021. And it is still not clear whether the couple are together or if they have parted ways.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's separation

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have decided to part ways and the duo have filed for divorce. Kim Kardashian has appealed to the court to accelerate the divorce process. Kanye West, who has made several public pleas for Kim to return, has decided to go on with his life.

Kardashian too seems to have moved on with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson.

IMAGE: AP