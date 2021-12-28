Kanye West Buys $4.5 Million Home Near Kim Kardashian's House; Wants To Be Closer To Kids

Kanye West had mentioned Kim Kardashian as his 'wife' and also seemed to hint at a desire to have her back in his life at a recent concert, despite their split. However, the latter had still filed documents to become 'single' amid reports of her relationship with Pete Davidson. Amid the current equation, the former couple could be neighbours soon.

Kanye has reportedly brought a new home near his ex-wife's house in Los Angeles. The home has cost $4.5 million. It's being said that his latest buy is to be able to spend more time with their kids.

Kanye West buys a new home near Kim's residence in LA, to spend more time with kids?

Kanye West, as per a report on People, bought the home only for its location, to be around Kim and their kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The Donda artist put out more than $400,000 for the property, which was first listed for $4,079,000. He reportedly jumped at the opportunity to be around his kids, when he learnt of this house being available on the market.

Kim and Kanye had announced their split in February this year, with Kim filing for divorce after a seven-year marriage. They agreed to joint custody of their four children before the court.

Earlier this month, a report claimed that Kim had filed documents to make legally single. In documents that have surfaced, she has sought the court's response alleging that there was no response from Kanye despite multiple pleas as she sought a speedy solution to the divorce proceedings.

This despite Kanye sharing the lines of the song Runway with a twist, 'Run back to me ... more specifically, Kimberly' at a concert in L.A. Memorial Coliseum, which was attended by Kim.

Even Kim mentioned him when she was honoured as a Fashion Icon at an awards event, as she thanked him for introducing her to the fashion world.

Kanye West also shared a photo of the ex-couple kissing each other, and sharing that God will bring them back together. This is amid Kim being spotted hanging out with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian