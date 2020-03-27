The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kylie Jenner Has A No. 1 Fan From Bollywood And It Is Not Diljit Dosanjh

Hollywood News

Kylie Jenner started her own beauty and makeup line when she was just 17 years old and now many celebs follow her for inspiration. Check out her No.1 fan.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is regarded as a massive internet sensation in today's time. A trend sparked by the influencer goes viral in minutes and before you know it, people from all over the world are already picking up on it. The Kylie Cosmetics owner is known for beauty and fashion statements, trending over the social media. 

Kylie is one of the most popular beauty trendsetters out there and with over 167 million followers on Instagram. Several celebrities over the globe follow the young star and are fond of Kylie Cosmetics. Bollywood's diva Kiara Advani is one such personality who follows Kylie Jenner and is one of her number one fans. Read on to know how. 

Also Read | Kylie Jenner's munchkin Stormi all bubbled up in water is nothing but adorable

Kiara Advani recently shared an Instagram post where she stunned in a glamours dress similar to one of Kylie Jenner's looks from summer 2019. In the picture, the Kabir Singh actor donned a bronze shimmery metallic dress. The slit thigh outfit had a deep neckline design with full sleeves attached.

Also Read | Kiara Advani shares her travel bucket list and it will make you want the quarantine to end

For glam, Kiara Advani totally took inspiration from Kylie. She left her long hair out by giving them a wavy texture. The Good Newwz star opted for a nude makeup look. Now let's take a look at Kylie Jenner's look that inspired Kiara's stunning outfit.  

Kiara Advani's look inspired by Kylie Jenner 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Also Read | When Kiara Advani absolutely rocked Red lipstick looks like a Diva!

Kylie Jenner's Look 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Here, Kylie Jenner posed in a golden shimmery dress with transparent netted gloves. The short dress was accessorised with a mini yellow purse. For glam, Kylie Jenner opted for nude makeup and bronze eye makeup. She left her hair open by giving it a wavy touch. 

Also Read | Kiara Advani's fangirl moment: When Kabir Singh's Preeti met Arjun Reddy

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrababu Naidu
NAIDU ISSUES ENDLESS PRAISE FOR PM
Kejriwal
KEJRIWAL GOVT READY TO FIGHT CORONA
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS JOINS COVID-19 FIGHT
civet cat
WATCH: RARE SIGHT IN KOZHIKODE
Operation Namaste
ARMY LAUNCHES OPERATION NAMASTE
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS