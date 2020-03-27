Kylie Jenner Has A No. 1 Fan From Bollywood And It Is Not Diljit Dosanjh

Kylie Jenner is regarded as a massive internet sensation in today's time. A trend sparked by the influencer goes viral in minutes and before you know it, people from all over the world are already picking up on it. The Kylie Cosmetics owner is known for beauty and fashion statements, trending over the social media.

Kylie is one of the most popular beauty trendsetters out there and with over 167 million followers on Instagram. Several celebrities over the globe follow the young star and are fond of Kylie Cosmetics. Bollywood's diva Kiara Advani is one such personality who follows Kylie Jenner and is one of her number one fans. Read on to know how.

Kiara Advani recently shared an Instagram post where she stunned in a glamours dress similar to one of Kylie Jenner's looks from summer 2019. In the picture, the Kabir Singh actor donned a bronze shimmery metallic dress. The slit thigh outfit had a deep neckline design with full sleeves attached.

For glam, Kiara Advani totally took inspiration from Kylie. She left her long hair out by giving them a wavy texture. The Good Newwz star opted for a nude makeup look. Now let's take a look at Kylie Jenner's look that inspired Kiara's stunning outfit.

Kiara Advani's look inspired by Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's Look

Here, Kylie Jenner posed in a golden shimmery dress with transparent netted gloves. The short dress was accessorised with a mini yellow purse. For glam, Kylie Jenner opted for nude makeup and bronze eye makeup. She left her hair open by giving it a wavy touch.

